Kelechi Iheanacho makes it Easy 3 in 3, explains Goal against Aston Villa

Adebanjo
LEICESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 08: Kelechi Iheanacho of Leicester City celebrates after scoring to make it 1-1 during the Carabao Cup Semi Final match between Leicester City and Aston Villa at The King Power Stadium on January 8, 2020 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images)

Kelechi Iheanacho continued his goal scoring run in the League Cup for Leicester City this season with a 74th minute equalizer in the first-leg tie against Aston Villa at the King Power Stadium on Wednesday.

Iheanacho made it three out of three and the Foxes will now have to pull out all the stops in the return-leg at Villa Park later this month.

 

 

The Nigerian scored against Luton Town, Burton Albion and on Wednesday against the Villans.

 

Iheanacho said, “Another goal and I am really happy. I got the chance and I took it.

 

“As a striker you need to be focused and composed in front of goal. The chance came and I took it, the squad did really well in the second half; we pressed well and that’s how we got the goal.”

