Kayserispor linked with interest in Stoke City’s Etebo

There may be some silver lining in the dark cloud for Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo, with indications regarding where he would spend the 2021/2022 season.

According to reports Kayserispor are interested in taking Etebo back to the Turkish Super Lig on a year-long deal.

The Midfielder spent last season on loan at Galatasaray after his parent club, Stoke City and has been considered surplus at the club.

The former Warri Wolves’ man made 24 league appearances for Galatasaray, but nearly half (10) were made off the bench as he also failed to convince manager Fatih Terim.

Etebo’s contract with Galatasaray ended this month, but the Turkish giants have no interest to make his loan deal permanent.

The 25-year-old returned to Stoke City to find that much has not changed about his situation, with an increasing possibility that he would be sent on loan for at least another year.

But Kayserispor could end the uncertainty by taking him to the Kadir Has Stadium.

While Galatasaray finished the 2020/21 campaign as runners-up to Besiktas, Kayserispor did just enough to avoid relegation, finishing 17th in the 20 team Turkish SuperLig table.