Kayode Olanrewaju Suffers Turkish Cup Exit against Division Two side

Kayode Olanrewaju came off the bench after the break for Gaziantep in the Turkish Cup against second division side Kirklarelispor.

Gaziantep lost 2-1 in the first-leg and needed to win by at least by two goals at the New Gaziantep Stadium to punch a ticket to the Final round of the competition.

Kenana Ozer scored inside the opening 12 minutes of the game to give the hosts the lead, with Olanrewaju cheering from the bench.

But the were pegged back in the 37th minute by Mert Sinan Pekesen.

The visitors picked up where they left off after the break with a crucial goal in the 72nd minute from Malik Karaahmet to take the lead and extend the aggregate to 2-4.

With time running out and them needing three goals to go through, the home fans had something to cheer about when Muhammet Demir struck the back of the net in the 84th minute.

Demir grabbed his brace six minutes later, but the visitors held on to secure progress to the next round.

Olanrewaju, who is on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk, couldn’t help his side and will turn his attention.

The Nigeria international has made 11 appearances this season and scored five goals.