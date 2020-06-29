Kayode Olanrewaju Hits Goal Number 10 for Gaziantep

Olanrewaju Kayode hit double figures scored his 10th goal of the league season for Gaziantep on Sunday.

The Nigerian forward is in the best form of his career and his goal helped Gaziantep to a 1-1 draw against visiting Antalyaspor at the Gaziantep Stadium.

After a goalless first half, Kayode gave his side the lead six minutes after the interval with a scrumptious strike that left the goalkeeper stranded.

However Gaziantep were pegged back when Adis Jahovic hit the leveler for Antalyaspor with two minutes left in the game.

The draw means Gaziantep missed the opportunity to go above their guests on the league standing, they remain 10th, two points behind Antalyaspor.

Meanwhile Kayode Olanrewaju who is on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk is Gaziantep’s leading scorer in this campaign with ten goals and six assists.