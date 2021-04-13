Kayode Olanrewaju ends Sivasspor Goal drought

Kayode Olanrewaju ended his prolonged run without scoring by netting Sivasspor’s second in their 3-1 victory over Konyaspor.
Olanrewaju went seven games without a goal in the Super Lig, almost two since his last last goal.
⚽️ GOOOOOL GOOOL GOL 68′ Olarenwaju Kayode
Demir Grup Sivasspor 2-1 İH. Konyaspor pic.twitter.com/g7nqL7CnLs
— Demir Grup Sivasspor (@SivassporKulubu) April 11, 2021
The former Girona and Shakhtar Donetsk attacker made his 25th appearance for the Turkish side.
He has registered just 2 goals in the league this season, but scored 4 in five Europa League matches before Sivasspor were eliminated.
Sivasspor are now within eleven points of fifth placed Trabzonspor, who occupy the last automatic European spot in the league.