Kayode Olanrewaju ends Sivasspor Goal drought

By
Victor Ohkani
-
0
62
Olanrewaju went seven games without a goal in the Super Lig. Photo credit | Twitter (SivassporKulubu)

Kayode Olanrewaju ended his prolonged run without scoring by netting Sivasspor’s second in their 3-1 victory over Konyaspor.

Olanrewaju went seven games without a goal in the Super Lig, almost two since his last last goal.

The former Girona and Shakhtar Donetsk attacker made his 25th appearance for the Turkish side.
He has registered just 2 goals in the league this season, but scored 4 in five Europa League matches before Sivasspor were eliminated.
Sivasspor are now within eleven points of fifth placed Trabzonspor, who occupy the last automatic European spot in the league.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here