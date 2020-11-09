Kayode Olanrewaju can’t Score as Etebo’s Galatasaray celebrate Win over Sivasspor

Goals continue to elude Sivasspor striker Kayode Olanrewaju in the Super Lig and at the weekend he yet again fired blank as his side fell to a 2-1 home defeat against Galatasaray.

Olanrewaju played for just 56 minutes before he was replaced and will have to wait until after the international break to have another go.

Last season he scored 10 goals in 27 league appearances for Gaziantep and could still replicate that form with only 7 games gone this season.

Although, He has had three goals to his name in three appearances in the Europa League this season and was on target in the 2-0 win over Qarabag on Thursday.

Meanwhile another Nigerian was handed some game time, coming off the bench late on for Galatasaray in the very controversial game.

Sivasspor Manager Riza Calimbay blamed poor officiating for his side’s defeat. He was quoted on the club’s twitter handle:

🎙️ @RCALIMBAY: “Maçın sonuçlarını hakemlerin belirlemesi kötü. Bana göre bugünkü hakem korktuğundan ikinci penaltıyı veremedi. Kartları da veremedi. Burada cesaretle maç yönetecek hakem göremedim. Bugünkü hakem de öyleydi.” 👉 https://t.co/vaj0OKmd9q pic.twitter.com/GRdqPmHjau — Demir Grup Sivasspor (@SivassporKulubu) November 8, 2020

Peter Etebo was one of four substitutes by Manager Fatih Terim in the final nine minutes of regulation time.

Etebo has made six appearances in the league for the Istanbul-based side since joining from Getafe.

The Midfielder will be expected to join Nigeria during the international break ahead of the Super Eagles’ AFCON qualifiers against Sierra Leone.