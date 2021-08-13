Kayode, James progress to Europa Conference League Play-off round

By
Editor
-
0
47
Sivasspor players celebrate their progress into the Europa Conference League play-off. Photo credit | IG (sivassporsk)

Kayode Olanrewaju and Leke James started on the night for Sivasspor in the second-leg UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round match against Dinamo Batumi on Thursday.

Sivasspor led the tie 2-1 on aggregate, with James and Kayode both scoring the goals that gave their team that advantage heading into the game.
However, neither would add to their goal tally in the competition and a 1-1 result at the end of the regular time saw the Turkish side progress to the Play-off round 3-2 on aggregate.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Demir Grup Sivasspor (@sivassporsk)

They come up against Copenhagen in the final qualifying round of the competition.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here