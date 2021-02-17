Katsina United’s away form has to improve – Samuel Kalu

Winger Samuel Kalu says Katsina United must step up their performance on the road if they want to move up the table.

Katsina United moved to 14th position on NPFL log with 13 points after beating Jigawa Golden Stars 1-0 at the Muhammadu Dikko stadium last Sunday.

Despite taken all the points, Baldwin Bazuaye’s side are just four points off the relegation zone and failure to pick a point in the next game against FC Ifeanyi Ubah could see them slip further down the table.

Ahead of the trip to the Nnewi, Samuel Kalu said he’s not happy with the team’s current position on the table and call for improvement in away matches.

” I’m not happy with our position on the table, it is a reflection of our away form, which we have to address,” He told brila.net.

“We understand that it is difficult to win away from home, but we have to believe and go for it, start from Sunday match against FC Ifeanyi Ubah.”

The pacy winger concluded that the Changi boys have what it takes to end their poor away records against his former side.