Katoh sends Plateau United marching on in CAF Champions League

Plateau United defeated Stade Mandji, 1-0 at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja to clinch qualification to the next round of the CAF Champions League preliminary games.
The first leg in Gabon ended in a 2-2 draw as Plateau United got pegged back twice to share the spoils.
However, it wasn’t the same case in Abuja as Haggai Katoh scored in the 63rd minute to hand the NPFL an aggregated score advantage and eventually sent them through to the next round.
