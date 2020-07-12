Kanu Scores Winner for Linkopings

Uchenna Kanu was on the score sheet for Linkopings in their Swedish Damallsvenskan game against Djurgardens on Saturday.

Kanu scored the only goal of the game to give the Olof Unogard’s tutored side all important victory as they maintain their 100 percent record into the new season.

Meanwhile Kanu’s compatriot Ebere Orji also featured in the game and was unlucky not to increase her tally when she missed a glorious chance to break the deadlock after just 11 minutes.

Linkopings has now won all their three game so far this season and they also opened a two-point gap at the top of the table ahead of second placed Pitea.

Meanwhile Kanu took to her social media handle to celebrate the special win as she posted team picture with the following caption: “We did it again!!! GO KÖPINGS🦾🦾🔵🔴🦁 @LinkopingsFC”.