Kanu lifts Nigeria against Ghana in AWCON qualifiers Win

Uchenna Kanu scored a brace as Nigeria defeated arch rivals Ghana in the first leg of their Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifier in Lagos on Wednesday at the Onikan Stadium.
Kanu scored both goals in the first half, handing the Super Falcons a comfortable advantage heading into the return leg.
Another victory in the tie or a draw and Randy Waldrum’s side progress to the next round where they’ll likely come up against Ivory Coast, who won their first leg away against Niger 9-0.
