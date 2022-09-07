Kanu ends Nigeria’s unwanted record against USWNT

By
Adebanjo
-
0
338
US WNT players celebrate. Photo | Twitter (USWNT)

Uchenna Kanu’s goal ended a 23-year scoreless run for Nigeria against the USWNT, but it did not prevent the Super Falcons from defeat.

A second half substitute, Kanu scored after five minutes of her introduction, and leveled the scoreline 1-1 after Blessing Demehin out the ball into her own net to give USA the lead in the 24th minute.

Nigeria last scored against the USWNT at the 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup, a third minute equalizer from Ngozi Okosieme after Ifeanyi Chiejine’s own goal in the opening minute of the game.

 

The Super Falcons went on to lose 7-1 against the hosts, at the Soldier Field in Chicago.

Having never lost to Nigeria at senior level, Tuesday’s outcome was no different and although Kanu’s goal also ended the World champions’ nine-game run without conceding a goal, Rosemary Lavelle snatched the winner in the 66th minute.

Meanwhile, defeat at the Audi Field is Nigeria’s second loss in back to back friendlies against the USWNT and fourth successive defeat for the former African champions stretching back to July in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here