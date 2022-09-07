Kanu ends Nigeria’s unwanted record against USWNT

FT' in Washington DC| Not the results we wished for but proud to end our 20-year long scoreless streak against @USWNT. We'll take away a lot of lessons and positives. Thanks for your support 💪💛🇳🇬

United States 🇺🇸 2-1 Nigeria 🇳🇬#SoarSuperFalcons|| #USANGA| #Team9jaStrong| pic.twitter.com/XYDuQtoITS

— NGSuper_Falcons (@NGSuper_Falcons) September 7, 2022