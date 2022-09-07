Kanu ends Nigeria’s unwanted record against USWNT

Uchenna Kanu’s goal ended a 23-year scoreless run for Nigeria against the USWNT, but it did not prevent the Super Falcons from defeat.
A second half substitute, Kanu scored after five minutes of her introduction, and leveled the scoreline 1-1 after Blessing Demehin out the ball into her own net to give USA the lead in the 24th minute.
Nigeria last scored against the USWNT at the 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup, a third minute equalizer from Ngozi Okosieme after Ifeanyi Chiejine’s own goal in the opening minute of the game.
FT' in Washington DC| Not the results we wished for but proud to end our 20-year long scoreless streak against @USWNT. We'll take away a lot of lessons and positives. Thanks for your support 💪💛🇳🇬
United States 🇺🇸 2-1 Nigeria 🇳🇬#SoarSuperFalcons|| #USANGA| #Team9jaStrong| pic.twitter.com/XYDuQtoITS
