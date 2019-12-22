Kano Pillars Win, Lobi Stars Closing the Gap on Plateau United

Kano Pillars and Lobi Stars both picked up wins on Sunday in the NPFL as the continued their impressive unbeaten runs in five games.

In the last five matches, both Pillars and Lobi have been the most in-form teams and consolidated with 1-0 wins over FC Ifeanyi Ubah and Katsina United respectively.

The victory for Gbenga Ogunbote’s men keeps them on the heels of league leaders Plateau United, who also picked up maximum points.

Abdul Maikaba guided Plateau United to their six win of the season, coming after a goalless draw against Rangers.

They are now three points clear at the summit of the table, with Lobi in second and they have a game in hand.

On Saturday, Enyimba were held by newly promoted Jigawa Golden Stars in Kano. The sides scored a goal a piece to share the spoils.

MD10 Full Results

Dakkada FC 0-1 Akwa United

Pillars FC 1-0 FC Ifeanyi Ubah

Kwara United 1-0 Enugu Rangers

Lobi Stars 1-0 Katsina United

MFM FC 2-0 Adamawa United

Nasarawa United 1-0 Heartland FC

Plateau United 1-0 Warri Wolves

Rivers United 2-1 Sunshine Stars

Wikki Tourist 1-1 Abia Warriors

..

Jigawa GS 1-1 Enyimba FC