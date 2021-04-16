Kano Pillars Shouldn’t Expect Magic from Ahmed Musa – Garba Lawal

Fans of Kano Pillars should not expect a great deal from the second stint of Ahmed Musa at the club, because the footballer is in his twilight, so says former Nigerian midfielder Garba Lawal.

Musa agreed a short term deal to rejoin Pillars, 11 years after he left the club as top scorer of the League.

However, while the fairytale return will give the NPFL and Club image boost, the 28 year-old’s performance might not impress many Lawal has suggested.

Speaking on Brila FM’s show “No Holds Barred with Ifeanyi Udeze”, the Ex Super Eagles, who earned 57 caps, said fans should not expect “Magic” from the Marquee signing.

“Ahmed Musa playing for Pillars again is good for Pillars, is good for the fans. It’s good for the face of the League too, but they should not expect the Ahmed Musa who played 9 or 10 years ago, because our fans sometimes they expect him to perform Magic,” Lawal opined.

“At his age now; he’s aging, we don’t expect to see the Ahmed Musa of five, six or seven seasons ago. If they expect that, I believe it will not happen because football is all about time.”