Kano Pillars coach Ibrahim Musa rues missed chances against MFM

Kano Pillars’ head coach, Ibrahim Musa has expressed disappointment with his team’s failure to convert their chances in Sunday’s match-day 19 NPFL fixture against MFM FC at the Agege Stadium.

The Sai Masu Gida 13-game unbeaten streak was ended after conceding three second half goals to leave the Soccer Temple empty-handed.

They opened the scoring in the 34th minute after MFM keeper, Folarin Abayomi failed to grab the ball floated in from a corner kick by Awwal Ali Mallam.

The visitors kept asking more questions thereafter as they aimed to double their advantage,but lacked composure in front of goal.

However, the second 45 minutes was strictly an MFM show as Adeniji Adewole put them back on level terms in the 52nd minute before a brace by Clement Ogu (65′ & 81′ )sealed the victory for the Olukoya Boys.

Reacting to the game, coach Musa said his team could have easily won the encounter if they had taken their chances but he insisted his boys will make up for the loss in their next fixture against MFM in Kano.

“It is not a match that we supposed not to win but we need to focus and try to make up for goal deficit in our next match against MFM in Kano”, he declared during the post-match conference.

“If you check the first half of the match we missed chances to score at least four goals and it’s like we took somethings for granted because (in the second half) even the goals we conceded was unnecessary”.

The result leaves Kano Pillars on 10th position with 27 points having played two games less, while MFM have climbed up to 8th with 26 points.