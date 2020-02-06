Kalu, Maja must Adapt to Life at Bordeaux – Rohr

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has urged the Nigerian duo of Josh Maja and Samuel Kalu to work harder in a bid to regain their self-confidence at Bordeaux.

Kalu has been in and out of Bordeaux’s squad this season due to loss of form and injury, while Maja has played something of a bit-part role at the club, starting just five Ligue Un games thus far.

Rohr while speaking to French news outlet, Girondins 4ever, says both players have been short on confidence this term and must be ready to learn from the senior figures of the Bordeaux’s team in order to fulfill their potential.

“They lack the work and the confidence. Work is training, everyday life, matches of course. And confidence. Confidence in themselves, but also the confidence of the staff.”

“When a player feels that the coach appreciates him, that he wants to help him, count on him, etc., it gives a boost. For young players who are slightly sensitive and mentally fragile, it is very important to have this feeling.”

“I hope they have it in the Girondins, they need it. Competition is tough, of course, but it’s the future. It is worth taking care of it […] We must always have a little patience with young people.”

“You have to dose it well, give Josh Maja the chance to start from time to time. He must be able to learn alongside the Jimmy Briand, see how he is preparing, he is a great professional and he can give him his experience.”

“There is also the will, the mental strength. It’s a hard everyday life for a professional footballer, you have to go through it. Whatever the system, a player must adapt.”

Kalu wasn’t fit to feature in Bordeaux’s 1-1 Ligue 1 draw with Brest on Wednesday night with the winger still suffering from a knee injury.

He has played 17 league games and found the back of the net once.

Meanwhile, Maja who has five goals and two assists in also 17 French top-flight appearances for Bordeaux this season played his first league game in 2020 as an 83rd minute substitute against Brest.