Kaizer Chiefs vs Al Ahly: Akpeyi, Ajayi clash in Champions League final

Daniel Akpeyi and his Kaizer Chiefs teammates are aiming to become only the third South African side to win the CAF Champions League and the team have received the blessings of South Africa FA President, Danny Jordaan ahead of Saturday’s final.

Chiefs are making a first ever CAF CL final appearance and will face holders Al Ahly at the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca on Saturday.

Al Ahly have won the competition a record nine times, and are odds on favorite on matchday.

The head coach Pitso Mosimane named his squad on Tuesday, and Nigerian Junior Ajayi was handed a spot.

Al Ahly squad:

Goalkeepers: Mohamed El-Shennawy, Mostafa Shobier, Ali Lotfy.

Defenders: Ayman Ashraf, Mohamed Hany, Yasser Ibrahim, Rami Rabia, Mahmoud Wahid, Ali Maaloul, Badr Benoun, Saad Samir, Mahmoud Metwaly.

Midfielders: Aliou Dieng, Akram Tawfik, Hamdi Fathi, Mohamed Magdy Afsha, Hussein El-Shahat, Amr El-Sulya, Karim Nedved, Mohamed Mahmoud, Walid Soliman, Mahmoud Kahraba, Taher Mohamed Taher.

Forwards: Mohamed Sherif, Marwan Mohsen, Salah Mohsen, Junior Ajayi, Walter Bwalya.

Ajayi lost two CAF CL finals (2017 and 2018), but in 2020 celebrated the coveted title following Ahly’s 2-1 win over Zamalek.

The striker, will go up against compatriot Daniel Akpeyi, who is expected to be start in goal for Chiefs.

Akpeyi has kept six clean sheets this campaign, but could have a busy night against Mohamed Sherif who has five goals in the competition.