Kaizer Chiefs Teammates Back Daniel Akpeyi Amid Fans Criticism

Kaizer Chiefs defender Daniel Cardoso has thrown his weight behind Daniel Akpeyi to bounce back following his recent blunder against Maritzburg United.

Akpeyi will be looking to return to Chiefs’ starting line-up when they go up against Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby this weekend.

The Nigeria international has been a mainstay for Ernst Middendorp’s men this season but his recent poor outing against Maritzburg has made the fans of the club

turn against him.

However, defender Daniel Cardoso has come the defence of the 33-year-old, insisting that the team remains confident in his ability in spite of the criticism leveled against him.

“I’ve made blunders, I know how it feels. He has the team’s full support; mistakes happen in football” Cardoso told reporters.

“What I think is that Daniel has done great this whole season, one mistake and the fans are on your back. I mean, that’s the thing with South African football – as soon as someone makes a mistake, [fans] are quick to call for a substitute or whatever it is.”

“They don’t understand how well he’s done for us the whole season, I mean, before he made that mistake, he was the best ‘keeper to replace Khune and all of that.”

“So, Khune’s giving him full backing; we’re giving him full backing and he’s Nigeria’s number-one – he won one of the big awards in Nigeria, which speaks for itself.”

“One mistake can’t make a bad player, it’s one of those things and life goes on.”

Akpeyi has made 17 league appearances for the Amakhosi thus far keeping eight clean sheets in the process.