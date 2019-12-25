Kaizer Chiefs Manager Middendorp rests debate over Akpeyi vs Khune

Kaizer Chiefs manager Ernst Middendorp admits Daniel Akpeyi will maintain his spot as the club’s number one for the foreseeable future.

Khune has been the Chiefs’ number one for almost the last decade, but has only made a couple of appearances this year following a spate of injuries.

Akpeyi was signed as an emergency goalkeeper from Chippa United and has gone on to impress so far this season.

Middendorp has backed the Nigerian to remain as the club’s first choice goalkeeper.

“I don’t know, what are you saying? But who has been No.1 this season? Let’s not talk about other players,” responded Middendorp when asked about which keeper was his number one.

“We have a number-one goalkeeper, who is performing week-in and week-out, who is the national team goalkeeper for Nigeria, having done a fantastic job in Afcon.”