Kaizer Chiefs Inconsistency Worries Coach as they Eye Title Drought

Three League defeats and a draw since the turn of the year hasn’t nearly vaporize Kaizer Chiefs’ dominance this season in the PSL, but it still is a concern for the title ambitions and the inconsistency worries assistant Coach Shaun Bartlett.

Chiefs are five points clear of second placed Mamelodi Sundowns after 22 round of matches played before the suspension of the season due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The club has won four PSL titles but its been five years since the Glamour Boys hoisted the Trophy.

They seem poised to end Sundowns strangle hold, who have won back to back titles in the last two seasons was and Nigerian goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi will be crucial to that quest.

Akpeyi has been Ernst Middendorp’s first choice this term, with 19 appearances, however his form has also been questionable.

In spite of impressive showings in high profile games, the Nigeria international has been sloppy on a few occasions against less fancy opponents and in particular the home defeat to AmaZulu.

However, Bartlett is concerned that the entire team must raise their game and show more consistency if Chiefs must end the trophy drought.

H/T Soccer Laduma, Bartlett said, “I think the key word has been consistency, we haven’t had that in Q3, like we did in the first two where we actually won it and it kept us top of the league. I think the only consolation at this moment in time is that we are still top of the league and that is the main objective to be there till the end of the season.”

“We need to earn the right to win games and just because we are Kaizer Chiefs doesn’t mean we are going to earn the three points or go through to the next round, so that is the mindset we need to have.”