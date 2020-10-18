Kaizer Chiefs’ Daniel Akpeyi gets Second Chance

Daniel Akpeyi lost the chance of a silverware last season in the PSL by just a whisker, however he could still pick up a shiny award for his heroics between the sticks for Kaizer Chiefs at the 2019/20 PSL Awards.

Akpeyi made 30 appearances for Chiefs in what was an impressive league campaign for the Nigerian last term, as the title chase went down to the wire between Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Akpeyi missed the last game of the season due to concussion.

But, having lead the table for 379 days (28 games), including on the final matchday, Chiefs were beaten to the league title by Sundowns.

For only 19 minutes this season ! Football can be cruel! Ask Coach Thobejane .😊 https://t.co/XtlQ1QFWXr — Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) September 5, 2020

The Nigeria international, 34, has however been nominated for the PSL Best goalkeeper of the season award.

Also in the race for the Golden Glove award from last season’s campaign are Sundowns’ Ugandan star Dennis Onyango and Orlando Pirates Ronwen Williams.

In a poll by South African online football publication Soccer Laduma, Akpeyi leads the race with over 55.8% of total votes cast.