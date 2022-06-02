Kaizer Chiefs bids farewell to Daniel Akpeyi

Kaizer Chiefs have announced that goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi will leave the club at the end of the month, at the expiration of his contract.

Akpeyi joined Chiefs in January of 2019 from Chippa United as back up after first choice goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune pick up a long term injury.
The Nigerian reached two domestic cup finals and finished as League runner up in 2020. He also helped Kaizer Chiefs the CAF Champions League finals in 2021.
In his four seasons at the club the Nigerian made 70 appearances, but opinions about his quality has often divided fans of Amakhosi.
The club announced the departure of Akpeyi along with Eight others, for various reasons including expiration of contract and for disciplinary measure.

 

Akpeyi, 35, runs out of his current contract by June 30th and could consider a one last hoorah.

