Kaizer Chiefs bids farewell to Daniel Akpeyi

Player Updates!

Goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi will also leave the Club, with his contract set to expire on 30 June 2022. The Nigerian international signed mid-season from Chippa United in 2018/19 and featured 69 times in 3.5 years for Amakhosi

Farewell and good luck!#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/aBKaDHob9S

— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) June 1, 2022