Kaita Recalls Embarrassing Sending Off at the 2010 FIFA World Cup

Former Super Eagles midfielder, Sani Kaita says representing Nigeria at all levels is a thing for pride for him in spit of the manner of his exit from the national team.

Kaita represented Nigeria at the U17s, U20 where the team finished second behind Argentina at the World Cup in 2005.

He was later included in the U23 team to the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing where Nigeria lost to Argentina in the final of the Men’s football event.

However his adventure in the national team took an awry turn when he became the first Nigerian to be sent off at the FIFA World Cup.

It will be recalled that Kaita was shown a straight red after kicking out at Greek footballer Valisis Torosidis during their sides group match which Nigeria eventually lost.

“Playing at the World cup is something that I’m still proud of, playing for Nigeria for me is ahead of playing for the biggest clubs in the world,” Kaita told footballlive.

“I played from the U20, U23 to the senior team, it’s really massive for me and I’m still grateful for that.”

“I don’t know what happen exactly, what I saw on television is what I can see, but whatever happens, I try to pick positives from, being at the world cup is something, I’m still proud of, that’s the most important thing for me,” Kaita said.

On whether, the result of the game could have been different, if he was still in the game, Keita said, “For me, everyone has his or her opinion, but my opinion is, I made a mistake and got sent off, but that doesn’t if I stayed on the pitch we would have won the game. I don’t know, because this is football.

“We are just on the pitch is to give our best, so I don’t know if we would have won, drawn or lost, but all we can do is to give 100 percent.”

“Of course, I know that Nigerians love football, and when we go out, we have to give our 100 percent, even the fans are giving 100 percent, so you will always feel sorry for your mistakes and and apologize.” He concluded.