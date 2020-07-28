Kadiri Attah Nears Completing Move to Lommel SK deal

Belgian First Division B side Lommel SK are on the verge of completing a move for Nigerian striker Kadiri Attah from Swedish side Ostersund for a reported fee of €1.3m.

Attah has been impressive for Ostersund this season scoring six goals and providing three assists in eleven appearances so far.

The 20-year-old had earlier been linked with a move to Belgian champions Club Brugge, but Ostersund manager Ian Burchnall denied the claim.

According to Belgian website, www.voetbalnieuws.be via Expressesabout the attacker played his last game with Östersund against Helsingborg on Monday, before proceeding to Belgium to have his medicals.

Attah last played for NPFL side Nasarawa United before making the switch to Ostersund in the summer of 2019.