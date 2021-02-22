Kabir Dogo relieved to see Lobi Stars end 5-game winless streak

Lobi Stars Coach Kabir Dogo is relieved after his side ended their six game winless run in the league.

The hosts defeated Kano Pillars 1 – 0 in one of the matchday 11 fixtures of the NPFL.

The win saw Lobi Stars return to winning ways after four draws and a loss from the last five outings.

Austin Ogunye’s 5th minute goal was enough to earn the hosts a vital win at the Aper Aku Stadium.

In his reaction after the game, Dogo, acknowledged that his side did struggle a bit but he’s relieved to see the team get back to winning ways.

“This victory will help boost the morale of the players after going through a long spell without scoring a goal. I’m relieved we won.”

Lobi Stars will face Adamawa United in their next league match and Dogo remain optimistic about their chances.

“I am looking for victory against Adamawa, as no team is a push over, they are in the premiership and a good side too.

“So this victory against Pillars serves as a motivation for us heading into the game in Gombe,” He concluded.