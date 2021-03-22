Kabir Dogo happy with Lobi Stars attacking improvement

Despite leading his side to a 4-1 victory over Rivers United, Lobi stars technical adviser Kabiru Dogo says his team must continue to improve.

Lobi Stars thumped their visitors at the Aper Aku Stadium in an NPFL fixture, Sunday.

Samuel Mathias’ brace, a goal from Ossy Martins and a late own goal from Fabian Nworie was enough to hand Dogo’s side the important win.

While speaking at the post match conference, the Gaffer said the scoreline was not the reflection of the game.

He stated that Rivers United gave his team a very tough match and he’s happy they were able to pass the test.

“Today’s (Sunday) game was very tough, like we all know, NPFL is a very difficult league and playing against a team like Rivers United who competed well on the continent is not easy.

“So we prepared well and thank God the boys did the needful.”

On his side’s dominance attacking performance against their visitors, Dogo said: “The last time we played here we scored 3 goals, so scoring 4 goals means there has been rapid improvement, and we hope to do more.”