I'm not a Bench Player! Orban Airs Frustration with Gent Coach By Joseph Obisesan - April 30, 2023 Gent's Gift Emmanuel Orban celebrates after scoring during a soccer match between SV Zulte Waregem and KAA Gent, Sunday 12 March 2023 in Waregem, on day 29 of the 2022-2023 'Jupiler Pro League' first division of the Belgian championship. BELGA PHOTO LUC CLAESSEN (Photo by LUC CLAESSEN / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by LUC CLAESSEN/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images) KAA Gent striker, Gift Orban, voiced his disappointment at being benched in Friday's 3-1 victory over KVC Westerlo. Orban made a strong start to his career at Gent, scoring 14 goals in only twelve games. However, he has struggled recently, failing to score for the Buffaloes in five straight games before the visit of Westerlo. He ended the drought in the 88th minute, having only come off the bench in the 76th minute, and his goal secured the win. KAA Gent manager Hein Vanhaezebrouck chose to start Moroccan attacker Tarik Tissoudali in a 3-5-2 formation. Orban was clearly upset because, after the game, he didn't celebrate with his teammates in front of the crowd, rather the player marched down into the locker room. "That I started on the bench? A decision by the coach," Orban told Het Laatste Nieuws. "I still feel in top shape. And it's not because I didn't score in the past games that I didn't help the team, right? I did nothing wrong. "Honestly? I don't think I deserve to sit on the bench. I am a player who has to grow in a match from the start. That's when I'm at my best," the young attacker stated. Orban has been a standout performer for Gent, having scored 15 goals and recorded 2 assists in 17 matches. The 20 year-old will be hopeful that he has done enough to get a starting berth in the upcoming game against Standard Liege.