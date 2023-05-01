KAA Gent Boss Explains Orban’s Recent Bench Role

KAA Gent manager Hein Vanhaezebrouck has provided an explanation for Gift Orban’s bench role in the Playoff game against Westerlo.
Orban reacted rather angrily following the decision to leave him on the bench until the 76th minute against Westerlo.
The 20 year-old scored in the 88th minute as Gent wrapped up a comfortable 3-1 win, but the Nigerian stormed off the pitch, straight into the tunnel at the blast of the final whistle without celebrating with the team in front of their supporters as is customary.
Vanhaezebrouck, however, has acknowledged that Orban has to improve in certain other areas. He also noted that no player would applaud him for benching the Nigerian striker.
“I have yet to meet the first player who appreciates me for sitting on the bench,” Vanhaezebrouck said.
“He is a young man. He’s off to a tremendous start right now. He injected everything he touched. Today as well.
“But, he still has to take action in other areas, however. We are not worried,” the Gent manager stated.