Juventus’ Iconic Black and White Stripes: The Story Behind the Jersey

Juventus players pose for a team photo during the Serie A football match. (Photo by Andrea Staccioli/Insidefoto/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Juventus, one of the most successful and iconic football teams in the world, is known for its distinctive black and white striped jersey.

But what many people don’t know is the fascinating story behind Juve’s iconic jersey.

 

It all started in 1903 when the club was founded and began playing with a pink shirt on a black tie.

 

 

However, the club soon got tired of the pink shirt fading when washed and began looking for a solution.

That’s when they turned to one of their English players, John Savage, to see if he had any contacts back home who could provide them with jerseys that wouldn’t lose their color quickly.

 

Savage reached out to a friend in Nottingham who was a massive fan of Notts County, and they were able to ship in black and white striped jerseys to Turin.

 

Notts County, Juventus
Eljero Elia in action against Edwards Mike during the pre season friendly match between FC Juventus and Notts County on September 8, 2011. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

From that moment on, Juventus has been known as the “Bianconeri,” which means “The Black and Whites.”

 

The iconic black and white striped jersey has become synonymous with the club’s success and has been worn by some of the greatest footballers in history, including Michel Platini, Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo.

In 2011, Juventus even played a friendly match against Notts County to celebrate the opening of their new stadium, which was a testament to the strong connection between the two clubs.

The story of Juventus’ black and white striped jersey is a testament to the power of innovation and collaboration.

It’s a story that has captured the hearts of football fans worldwide and has become an integral part of the club’s identity and success.

