Juventus, one of the most successful and iconic football teams in the world, is known for its distinctive black and white striped jersey.
But what many people don’t know is the fascinating story behind Juve’s iconic jersey.
It all started in 1903 when the club was founded and began playing with a pink shirt on a black tie.
However, the club soon got tired of the pink shirt fading when washed and began looking for a solution.
That’s when they turned to one of their English players, John Savage, to see if he had any contacts back home who could provide them with jerseys that wouldn’t lose their color quickly.
Savage reached out to a friend in Nottingham who was a massive fan of Notts County, and they were able to ship in black and white striped jerseys to Turin.
From that moment on, Juventus has been known as the “Bianconeri,” which means “The Black and Whites.”