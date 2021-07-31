Just in: Premier League club expresses interest in Semi Ajayi, Prepare official bid

Semi Ajayi is the subject of interests from Premier league side Norwich City in this transfer window and an offer could be made soon.

Ajayi who joined the Baggies two seasons ago from Rotherham, helped the club gain promotion to the top flight under Slaven Bilic.

However the club couldn’t retain their premier league status and after just a season were relegated, the Nigerian made some strides to garner attention from a few clubs.

Rumors of a likely transfer from Hawthorns have been in the news for several weeks although the Nigerian had been part of the team’s pre-season.

Per NCFC_EDITS, Norwich City have enquired about West Brom defender Semi Ajayi and are actively trying to sign him. The club have monitored Ajayi for many years now.

Last term he featured in 33 PL games and scored two goals, the 27 year-old is still tied to West Brom until 2023 and his valued at €6 million.