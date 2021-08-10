Just in: Pordenone signs Michael Folorunsho on one-year loan from Napoli

Serie B side Pordenone have announced the signing of Michael Folorunsho on loan from Napoli until 2022.

Folorunsho spent last season at Reggina where he scored 6 goals and provided 3 assists.

In a statement on the club’s website, Pordenone described the 23 year-old as ‘fast, physical, highly technical with great skill.’

The statement reads in part:

Last season Folorunsho – nicknamed “The Mask” for his typical exultation – was among the top players in Serie B

The player has been issued the jersey number 90 for the new Serie B season.

Full club statement.