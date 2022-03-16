Just In: Cape Coast Stadium will not host Ghana vs Nigeria World Cup qualifier

By
Editor
-
0
78
Razak Patrick (R) of Ghana in action against Okoro Osadebamwen Moses (L) of Nigeria during the Western African Football League final match at the Cape Coast Stadium. (Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Ghana will not host their first-leg World Cup playoff match against Nigeria at the Cape Coast stadium FL has gathered.

The Cape Coast Stadium was recently inspected by a joint FIFA and CAF team with concerns that the playing surface was not good enough to host a high profile international match.

 

The grounds were open for the Country’s independence Day celebration on March 6, which caused the damage to the playing surface.

 

Another inspection visit was scheduled for Monday, however, it now appears the plans will be shelved aside as the GFA cannot get the Arena ready on time for the March 25 encounter.
FL gathers that FIFA and CAF inspection team will determine, in the coming days, a line of action as the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi is being considered as an alternative.
However , the GFA will receive a fine for failing to meet the 90days deadline for notification of a venue change.
Meanwhile, there is also the likelihood of moving the March 25th fixture to a neutral venue.

 

The Black Stars had played all their all international home matches, including the 2021 AFCON and 2022 World Cup qualifiers at the Cape Coast Stadium.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here