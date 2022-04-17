Juric hands Aina Torino lifeline

Mattia Zaccagni (SS Lazio) Ola Aina (Torino FC) during the Italian Football Championship League A 2021/2022 match between SS Lazio vs torino FC at the Olimpic Stadium in Rome on 16 April 2022. (Photo by Fabrizio Corradetti/LiveMedia/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Ola Aina made his first start for Torino in 2022 as Il Toro were forced to a 1-1 draw against Lazio at Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

Aina made only his second appearance for Ivan Juric’s side since his return from the Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria in January.
He featured as a substitute off the bench in the draw against AC Milan and was named in Torino’s starting XI yesterday.
On Saturday, the former Chelsea man was deployed a right wing-back but was more effective on the defensive side for the visitors, completing 4 clearances, 1 interception and won 2 aerial duels in his seventy-four minutes on the pitch.
Torino were almost home.and dry following Pietro Pellegri’s 56th minute strike, but the hosts snatched a point at the death.
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic served it up for Ciro Immobile to score in the first minute of stoppage time to force a draw.

Both teams are now on a three-game unbeaten run each, Lazio are 6th on standings why Torino, with a game in hand are 16 points off in 11th spot.

