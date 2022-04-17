Juric hands Aina Torino lifeline

Ola Aina made his first start for Torino in 2022 as Il Toro were forced to a 1-1 draw against Lazio at Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.
Aina made only his second appearance for Ivan Juric’s side since his return from the Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria in January.
He featured as a substitute off the bench in the draw against AC Milan and was named in Torino’s starting XI yesterday.
On Saturday, the former Chelsea man was deployed a right wing-back but was more effective on the defensive side for the visitors, completing 4 clearances, 1 interception and won 2 aerial duels in his seventy-four minutes on the pitch.
Torino were almost home.and dry following Pietro Pellegri’s 56th minute strike, but the hosts snatched a point at the death.
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic served it up for Ciro Immobile to score in the first minute of stoppage time to force a draw.
The points are shared ⏱️#LazioTorino 1-1#SFT pic.twitter.com/xTc0elfYt3
