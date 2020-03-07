Junior Ajayi’s Al Ahly Overcome Sundowns in Exciting Champions League Tie

Al Ahly marched into the semi-final of the CAF Champions League after a 3-1 aggregate win over Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Red Devils expunged the ghost of their elimination in the quarter-final last season at the hands of Sundowns following a 2-0 home win and Saturday’s 1-1 result at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium.

René Weiler’s side were gifted the lead after Lebohang Maboe turned the ball into his own net in the 21st minute.

Sundowns had demolished Al Ahly at the stage last season with a 5-0 home win, but were a shadow of the clinical side that achieved that feat on Saturday.

But they would respond to going down, just six minutes later after Gaston Sirino struck to bring the hosts level.

Weiler entrusted Junior Ajayi with another full duration outing, the forward having impressed in the first-leg in Cairo.

Ajayi was also on for the entire duration of the game in Pretoria, but his drought in the competition will stretch to three games.

Al Ahly, who are 8 times winners of Africa’s top tier inter-club competition become the third North African side to reach the semis, with all four set to be from the North.

On Friday, Zamalek booked their place at the expense of Esperance de Tunis and Raja Casablanca are also through.

The last fixture will see Etoile du Sahel host Wydad Casablanca, the first-leg ended 2-0 in favor of the Moroccan side.