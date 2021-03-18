Junior Ajayi shines in Al Ahly’s historic win over AS Vita

Al Ahly striker Junior Ajayi fired blank on Tuesday in the side’s 3-0 drubbing of AS Vita club to move up to second in their CAF Champions League group.

Ajayi was in action for 74 minutes in the clash as Pitso Mosimane’s men secured their first win of the campaign.

The win was the first by an Egyptian team in DR Congo after 22 years.

HISTORY! 🔥 Thanks to 🇿🇦 @TheRealPitso! 🇪🇬 @AlAhly are now the FIRST team from 🇪🇬 Egypt to win a game in 🇨🇩 DR Congo after 22 attempts. 16 losses for Egyptian teams and 6 draws. We love you, Pitso! ❤️🦅#AfricaYaAhly #TOTALCAFCL #WeAreAlAhly pic.twitter.com/dizCSrEu8P — Micky Jnr ✪ (@MickyJnr__) March 16, 2021

Musa Muhammed Cruises into Croatian Cup Semi-final

Musa Muhammed was an unused substitute in Tuesday’s Croatian Cup encounter between HNK Gorica and and Hadjuk Split.

Muhammed watched from the bench as his side breezed past their opponents 3-0 in the quarter-final.

The 24 year-old Nigerian has made only one appearance in the Cup this term, playing the entire duration of a 4-3 win over Sesvete in the first round.

Gorica reach the semi-final where they’ll face 15 times and record winners Dinamo Zagreb.

Mikel Obi, Troost-Ekong and Isaac Success battle hard in the Championship

In the English championship John Obi Mikel played all 90 minutes for Stoke in the scoreless draw against Cardiff.

Mikel was solid in the middle of the pack in a 3-52 formation as the Potters fought to earn a point on the road.

The 33 year-old made his 30th league appearance of the season, but Stoke slip further out of contention for a promotion spot.

Meanwhile, William Troost Ekong played all 90 minutes in Watford’s 4-1 win away to Rotherham.

In his second game since a long injury spell, Isaac Success came on as a substitute in the 80th minute of the encounter.