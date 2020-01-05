Junior Ajayi returns after Knee Injury Scare, Scores against FC Masr to End Goal Drought

Junior Ajayi returned to action for Al Ahly despite fears a knee injury in December could keep him out for the long haul.

Ajayi missed three games since he was subbed off after Twenty-one minutes in the CAF Champions League match against Platinum FC.

On Sunday, the Nigerian forward was named in the starting XI by Manager Rene Weiler, and he scored his third league goal of the season.

The 23 year-old netted in the 23rd minute against FC Masr to hand The Red Devils a first-half lead.

The goal also ended a 9-match goal drought for the Forward, whose last goal came in October.

More to follow…