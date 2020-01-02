Junior Ajayi Could be Long Term Injury Doubt, after Complaining about Knee Pain

Nigerian forward Junior Ajayi may sit out the rest of January, after picking up a knee injury during Al Ahly’s CAF Champions League match against FC Platinum Stars in December.

Ajayi pulled up injured in the first-half of the CAF CL encounter at the Al Salam Stadium, and Al Ahly Manager Rene Weiler disclosed the Nigerian had complained of discomfort in the knee before he was subbed off.

Subsequently, the 23 year-old missed New Year’s Day league game against Misr Lel Makasa and is also a doubt for the coming fixtures this month.

Speaking on the player’s injury, Al Ahly’s Manager, Weiler, refused to admit if the player will be a long term absentee, but admits it could be serious.

“(Samir) Saad’s injury is more difficult than Ajayi, especially because his recovery was not complete, and we feared for Ajayi after he felt knee pain,” Weiler said.