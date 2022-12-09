Juju was Involved! Leon Balogun reveals Ordeal in Kumasi

Nigeria and QPR Centre Back, Leon Balogun has suggested that Ghana had employed the use of black magic in their quest to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.
Ghana pipped Nigeria to the World Cup ticket on away goals rule, as the Super Eagles forced a 1-1 draw in Abuja, after a first leg goalless result in Kumasi.
Although the Black stars themselves have been knocked out of the competition, the Balogun has suggested there were mutterings of their host dabbling in black magic to help their cause.
“It is funny because that season, the away goals rule had been scrapped everywhere. I don’t know why they didn’t do it in Africa; I have no clue. Until this day, I don’t understand,” Balogun said in a chat with The Beautiful Game Podcast.
“We did go to Ghana to play the first leg and it was a tough game. You know there was this whole fuss about them changing the stadium at the last minute on Tuesday when they have never lost and they say whether ‘juju’ may or may not have been involved also or whatever.