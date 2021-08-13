Joy for Eze and Al Masry SC following win against Pyramids in the CAF Confederation Cup race on Thursday

El Masry continued their push for a continental ticket through the Egyptian Premier League following a massive 1-0 victory, on the road against 4th placed Pyramids FC on Thursday.
With just three points between the teams heading into the fixture, a win would certain put some daylight between the teams on the log. And El Masry went out and did just that.
A single win at the 30 June Stadium was a huge reward for Ali Maher’s team with the season just four games from its conclusion.
Maher’s selection on the night was based off more on functionality and the Coach had to made some big decisions including leaving out Emeka Eze.
Eze missed the previous league match because he was not listed in the squad, but his availability leading to Thursday’s crunch game gave the Coach plentiful options, but the Nigerian midfielder was not give game time.
But, the decision still proved effective because Islam Ateia, who had also missed the last game and was called off the bench after 38 minutes due to an injury, scored an early match-winner a minute after he came on.
The three points means they have now built a six-point gap between them and Pyramids.
Potentially they could make it 11 points from 5th placed Smouha, who are their next league opponents.