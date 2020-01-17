Josh Maja Explains Chelsea Target Explains Decision to Pick Nigeria over England

Girondins Bordeaux striker Josh Maja Says he has no problem dumping England to represent Nigeria at the international level.

Maja, who was born in England to Nigerian parents, was Eligible to represent England but pledged his international future to Nigeria, a decision he claims was a “no brainer”.

The young forward made his debut for the three times African champions in an international friendly match against Ukraine last September in Dnipro.

Maja believes he made the right choice to represent Nigeria and hope that he will be given more chances to prove himself.

“It was (the Nigeria invite) quite unexpected, but the Nigeria squad is quite young, so for me it was a good chance to show what I can do. Hopefully in the future I get more opportunities,” he said in an interview with Sunderland Echo.

“I think it was always going to be Nigeria,” he continued.

“I mean, it’s the first team – and if it were England then it would probably only be the youth teams. Nigeria was a no-brainer.” He said.

Maja has scored seven goals so far this season for Girondins Bordeaux from nineteen appearances across all competitions.

Maja’s impressive form has not gone unnoticed as he was linked to a move to Chelsea this summer.

Okpotu Reacts to Away Team Victories in the NPFL

Nigerian striker and former Lobi Stars forward Anthony Okpotu is delighted teams in the NPFL this season are showing great improvement away from home and increasingly bucking the trend of visiting teams failing woefully on the road in league games.

In his reaction to the recent record of 21 away victories recorded from 15 round of matches so far in the 2019/2020 season, Okpotu, who won the NPFL golden boot award before moving to Tunisia last year said the feat must be commendable.

“Thank God, the we no fit win away syndrome in @LMCNPFL have left the players, it’s now with the fans.

“If you play well as a team, utilize your chances,and avoid team and individual mistakes you’ll definitely win games(Home/Away).”Okpotu tweeted.

Thank God,THE WE NO GO FIT WIN AWAY syndrome in @LMCNPFL have left the players,it’s now with the fans.

If you play well as a TEAM,utilize your chances,and avoid team and individual mistakes you’ll definitely win games(Home/Away)#NPFL2020#DAKvsNAS#WeAreGettingThere — OKPOTU ANTHONY (@ToniOkpotu) January 16, 2020

Among the impressive away win recorded this season are, Nasarawa United beating Dakkada FC 3-0, Dakkada recorded an impressive win over Rangers at Nnamdi Azikwe stadium.

Lobi Stars also ran away with all the three points against Kano Pillars at the Sanni Abacha stadium in Kano, while Heartland stunned Enyimba in Aba too.

Struggling Kwara United also ended the six unbeaten record of Akwa United when they beat the Promise Keepers at the Nest of Champions last Sunday.