Josh Maja Emerges FC Bordeaux Botched Season’s Top Scorer

Super Eagles forward Josh Maja has been named Bordeaux’s highest goalscorer for the 2019-20 campaign after football in France was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Maja, 21, notched eight goals in 24 appearances to win the award despite having the same number of goals with the duo of Jimmy Briand and Nicolas De Préville.

According to a statement on the club’s official website, Maja was the most prolific of the three after scoring a goal every 113 minutes.

“Three Bordeaux players have the same number of goals on the podium! Josh Maja, Jimmy Briand and Nicolas De Préville have all scored eight times this season. First place, however, goes to the English striker (Maja),” the club said.

“Indeed, the former Sunderland player has played less. He has a goal ratio every 113 minutes. A better result than Jimmy Briand (1 goal / 222 minutes) and Nicolas De Préville (1 goal / 281 minutes).”

The Manchester City Academy graduate grabbed the headlines in December after scoring his first career hat-trick in Bordeaux’s 6-1 humiliation of Nîmes Olympique.

His form at Bordeaux earned him a call-up to the Nigeria national team for his debut and only game coming up in the 2-2 draw with Ukraine in September.