Joseph Yobo Rates Keane Ahead of Drogba, Eto’o

Joseph Yobo says former Ireland and Tottenham star Robbie Keane was the toughest opponent he faced during his playing career.

Yobo was one of the finest defenders in the Premier League during his time in England, having excelled during his 10-year stint at Everton.

While speaking in an Instagram Live Session on Brila FM, the former Nigeria international revealed that Keane was the most difficult opponent he faced adding that Thierry Henry and Didier Drogba were the other strikers who made huge impression on him.

“There were a few that gave me problems, the likes of Didier Drogba. Thierry Henry used to stretch me a lot.”

“I used to look up to the duels with him (Henry). He was so quick, talented and skillful. You have to be fit to face Henry because he will embarrass you and score a hat-trick, but that never happened with me.

“He was a great player and very competitive, but the toughest striker I faced was Robbie Keane.”

“Keane plays in a position that was very difficult- off the main striker. So when he drops off the striker, it’s difficult to mark him.”

“Keane was one of the cleverest I played against in the EPL. His movement was very difficult because we were different sizes.”

“I always love playing against Drogba, who I can feel, and (Samuel) Eto’o, who I can pin down. But when he drops you’re with a choice of going all out and leaving behind the space or staying back in my position.”