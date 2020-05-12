Joseph Yobo can Improve Super Eagles Defenders – Sodje

Former Nigeria international Sam Sodje has suggested that Joseph Yobo could be the solution to Super Eagles defensive problem.

Yobo was confirmed by the NFF as the new assistant coach to Super Eagles Head Coach, Gernot Rohr earlier this year after the expiration of Imama Amapakabo’s contract.

The roles of the former Captain in the team is still unclear as the national team is yet to play at game since his appointment, no thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

While speaking to with footballlive on how the former Everton captain could be a valuable addition to the technical crew, Sodje who earned four caps for Nigeria opined that the Super Eagles lacked a defending coach.

He believes Yobo should be given the role and the responsibility of improving the defenders and not just random task.

“When you play in Europe, it doesn’t matter the manager, they got a defending coach, a striker coach.

“I’ve watch the Super Eagles live, we have some incredible defenders, but we need coaching. We need a coach that’ll teach them how to defend properly.”

“There should be a system of how to defend properly, someone to teach them where to go down, show them line and all that and Yobo can do that.” He told footballlive.

“I heard him talk about the job, he didn’t say he’s going there to be the defending coach, he said, he is going there to help to the coach and the players, but I think he should be the defending coach and do it properly.”

“I’m sure he played under tough managers and he knows what I’m talking about, he should be able to teach them how to defend properly.”

The former Reading stopper added that the country is blessed to have the current crop of Super Eagles players and he is confident the team will excel in the nearest future.

“I was lucky to work with the commission in Asaba, I watched the team live, I can tell you they are very good players who are to learn, and I know how good they are. They are going places,” He concluded.