Joseph Atule happy to score in Katsina United’s home win

Katsina United forward, Joseph Atule was delighted to score in Sunday’s 2-1 home win over Warri Wolves in an NPFL matchday 19 fixture at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium.

Atule opened the scoring for Katsina United on the stroke of halftime with a clever close range finish after Warri Wolves defenders failed to clear their line.

Veteran striker Gambo Muhammed doubled the hosts’ advantage on 55 minutes, while Atshimene Charles reduced the deficit for the visitors 19 minutes from time as Katsina United picked maximum points at home.

The victory saw the Changi Boys climb up to seventh on the NPFL standings with 27 points, having played a game less.

Reacting to the game,Atule, who scooped the man-of-the-match award, expressed his happiness to be on the scoresheet and also displayed excitementat the victory.

“I am so happy to score again today and at the same time delighted with the three points,” the former Kebbi United winger told reporters after the game.

“My target is to keep scoring and help my team to achieve something tangible by the end of the season.”

“I dedicate today’s goal to our fans who did not have the privilege to see the game today. I want to use this opportunity to tell them to keep praying for us and we will continue to make them proud.”

Atule has three league goals this term and will hope to add to that tally when his side take on Warri Wolves for their next league outing on February 16.