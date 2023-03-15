Jose Peseiro tips Osimhen’s Napoli to win UEFA Champions League

Super Eagles gaffer Jose Peseiro has named Napoli as dark horses for the UEFA Champions League title this season.

Despite the presence of previous winners Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, Peseiro believes Napoli can shock the rest of the tournament.

Napoli host Eintracht Frankfurt, Wednesday, in the second-leg of their round of 16 clash. The first leg ended 2-0 in favor of the Italian side, are remain top favorites to advance.

Peseiro argues that Napoli’s healthy 18-point lead in the league will be an advantage for Luciano Spalletti’s men, who can now prioritise the Champions League without having to worry to much about the league.

“I think that Napoli, as well as being able to win the championship, can also aim to win the Champions League,” Peseiro told Sportitalia.

“This is because at the moment, I don’t see a team clearly superior to the others.

“Of course, there are teams full of champions like Real Madrid and the Bayern Munich, who obviously aim for victory, but I don’t see them as unbeatable this year.

“The 18 points from the second allows Spalletti to be able to better manage his forces from here on out.”