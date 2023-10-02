Jose Peseiro Returns to Saudi Arabia

The Super Eagles will be back in action in the international break and this time they’ll be going up against the Green Falcons of Saudi Arabia.
Currently managed by former Italy head Coach, Roberto Mancini Saudi Arabia will square up against Nigeria, on October 13, in an international friendly.
While there have been discontent over the quality of opposition that Saudi Arabia poses, the three times Asian Champions are just 17 places behind Nigeria in the FIFA Ranking.
It is worthy of note that the same team displayed good football at the last World Cup in Qatar – Nigeria did not.
The head coach Roberto Mancini has proven his mettle as a capable tactician as he has recorded great success at both club and country levels – Premier League title and European Championship.
Meanwhile, Jose Peseiro also has a history with the Falcons, having been in charge of the team for two years.
In that period, he oversaw 17 games, with a stats record that stands at 7 Wins, 6 Draws and 4 Loses. His win percentage stood at 35%.
It is also noteworthy that one if the games was against his current team.
Nonetheless, the encounter between Saudi Arabia and Nigeria, their second meeting at senior level, promises to be an exciting prospect and it’ll be played at the Estádio Municipal de Portimão.