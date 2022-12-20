John Okoye Ebuka Caged in Ceramica’s Stalemate

John Okoye Ebuka was shut out in the Egypt Premier League match between Ceramica Cleopatra and El Daklyeh on Monday night.
Ebuka played the entire duration of the game, but his struggles in front of goal for his new side continued.
In his two previous seasons at Enpii, the Forward hit double figures.
However, Eight games in the new season the Nigerian is yet to hit the ground round and has just 2 goals.
Ebuka scored most recently against Aswan SC, but had gone five games without a goal in 383 minutes in the league.
The lack of goals from their offensive reinforcement this season is also hurting their chances of breaking into the Continental ticket spot.
11 goals in 8 games and 11 conceded puts some enormous pressure on the Nigerian, Ebuka, to adapt quick and find his goal scoring form quick.
Meanwhile, a point from the latest League game leaves Ceramica Cleopatra seventh on the standings – six points off pace with the top four.
Gabriel Orok’s Ghazl El Mahaliah miss chance to move up
In another game on Monday night in the Egypt Professional League, Gabriel Orok and his Ghazl El Mahaliah teammates lost to Future FC.
Orok started the game and played through until the sixth minute of stoppage time.
Ghazl El Mahaliah fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat against Future FC, from a goal scored as early as the 18th minute.