John Ogu Takes an L on Al Adalah Debut in Cup Game

Nigerian midfielder John Ogu made his debut for Al Adalah in a 1-0 home loss to Ahmed Musa’s Al Nassr, in the quarter-final of the Saudi King Cup on Friday.

Ogu was thrown into the fray right from the start and played the entire duration of the game at the Al Ansar Club Stadium.

On the other hand, Musa was introduced for Al Nassr in the 90th minute, with the game already in the bag.

Following a barren first half, Al Nassr went in front in the 51st minute through Moroccan Abderrazak Hamdallah after enjoying a timely assist from Sultan Al Ghanam.

Ogu joined Al Adalah last week and made his first competitive club appearance since 25 May 2019 when he played his last game for Israeli club Hapoel Beer Shave.

Meanwhile, Musa came on for Brazilian midfielder Giuliano de Paula on the stroke of 90 minutes.

The Super Eagles captain has made 13 appearances for Al Nassr across all competitions this season,scoring two goals with both coming in as many matches in the King Cup of Champions.

Feels good to be back! Ogu Returns to Action After Six Month Break

Nigerian midfielder John Ogu is delighted to make his debut for new club Al Adalah FC following six months of inactivity.

Ogu secured a move to Al Adalah midweek and made his debut in the 1-0 home loss to Ahmed Musa’s Al Nassr, in the Saudi King Cup on Friday.

He last tasted competitive action on June 30, when he featured in the Super Eagles 2-0 defeat to Madagascar, in the group stage of the 2019 AFCON.

Reacting to his first appearance in six months,the Super Eagles star expressed his delight but was not pleased with the outcome of the result.

“First official game for Football club @aladalahclub . Not the result we wanted but we have to keep working . Feel good to be back on the field after 6 months . Grateful to God Almighty 🙏🏻,” he tweeted after the game.

Ogu will be looking to make his league debut for Al Adalah when they face Al Ittihad away next Saturday.